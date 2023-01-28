Who's Playing

Harvard @ Pennsylvania

Current Records: Harvard 12-8; Pennsylvania 10-11

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Harvard Crimson will be on the road. Harvard and the Pennsylvania Quakers will face off in an Ivy battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Palestra. The Crimson lost both of their matches to UPenn last season on scores of 74-78 and 74-82, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Harvard beat the Cornell Big Red 95-89 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, everything went UPenn's way against the Hartford Hawks on Monday as they made off with a 76-52 victory. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 15.5 points in UPenn's favor.

The wins brought Harvard up to 12-8 and the Quakers to 10-11. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Crimson are 51st worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.2 on average. UPenn has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 352nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Pennsylvania have won both of the games they've played against Harvard in the last three years.