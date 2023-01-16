Who's Playing

Princeton @ Pennsylvania

Current Records: Princeton 12-5; Pennsylvania 9-9

What to Know

The Pennsylvania Quakers will be returning home after a four-game road trip. The Quakers and the Princeton Tigers will face off in an Ivy battle at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Palestra. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

It was close but no cigar for UPenn as they fell 75-71 to the Dartmouth Big Green this past Saturday.

Speaking of close games: Princeton was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 72-70 to the Brown Bears.

UPenn is now 9-9 while Princeton sits at 12-5. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UPenn is 351st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.3 on average. The Tigers have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the contest with the 14th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Princeton have won both of the games they've played against Pennsylvania in the last three years.