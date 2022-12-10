Who's Playing

Temple @ Pennsylvania

Current Records: Temple 6-4; Pennsylvania 5-7

What to Know

The Temple Owls have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Pennsylvania Quakers at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at Palestra. Temple will be hoping to build upon the 81-72 win they picked up against UPenn when they previously played in December of last year.

The Owls beat the Saint Joseph's Hawks 70-60 on Tuesday. Temple's guard Khalif Battle did his thing and had 20 points.

Meanwhile, UPenn ended up a good deal behind the Villanova Wildcats when they played on Wednesday, losing 70-59. On a positive note, guard Jordan Dingle had 25 points in addition to nine boards, and this makes it back-to-back games in which he has scored at least 42% of UPenn's points.

Temple is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Temple's win lifted them to 6-4 while Pennsylvania's defeat dropped them down to 5-7. We'll see if the Owls can repeat their recent success or if the Quakers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

Odds

The Owls are a 4.5-point favorite against the Quakers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Temple won the only game these two teams have played in the last two years.