Who's Playing

Towson @ Pennsylvania

Current Records: Towson 2-0; Pennsylvania 0-2

What to Know

The Towson Tigers are on the road again Sunday and play against the Pennsylvania Quakers at 4 p.m. ET Nov. 13 at Palestra. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Towson has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Towson didn't have too much trouble with the Massachusetts Minutemen on the road this past Thursday as they won 67-55. Towson's Nicolas Timberlake looked sharp as he had 27 points along with five boards.

Meanwhile, UPenn came up short against the Missouri Tigers this past Friday, falling 92-85. Pennsylvania's loss came about despite a quality game from Clark Slajchert, who had 21 points in addition to six rebounds.

Towson's victory lifted them to 2-0 while Pennsylvania's defeat dropped them down to 0-2. We'll see if Towson can repeat their recent success or if the Quakers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Tigers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Quakers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Towson won the only game these two teams have played in the last two years.