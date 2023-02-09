Who's Playing

Brigham Young @ Pepperdine

Current Records: Brigham Young 16-10; Pepperdine 8-17

What to Know

The Pepperdine Waves and the Brigham Young Cougars are set to square off in a West Coast matchup at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 9 at Firestone Fieldhouse. The Waves have some work to do to even out the 3-12 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

Pepperdine escaped with a win on Saturday against the Portland Pilots by the margin of a single free throw, 94-93. Five players on Pepperdine scored in the double digits: guard Houston Mallette (25), center Carson Basham (18), forward Jevon Porter (18), forward Maxwell Lewis (12), and guard Mike Mitchell Jr. (11). Houston Mallette's performance made up for a slower contest against the Pacific Tigers last Thursday. Mallette's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, BYU had enough points to win and then some against Pacific on Saturday, taking their matchup 81-66. BYU can attribute much of their success to forward Fousseyni Traore, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds.

The Waves are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Their wins bumped Pepperdine to 8-17 and the Cougars to 16-10. In Pepperdine's victory, Mallette had 25 points and five assists and Carson Basham had 18 points along with nine boards. We'll see if BYU have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California

Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Cougars are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Waves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Brigham Young have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Pepperdine.