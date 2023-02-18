Who's Playing
Gonzaga @ Pepperdine
Current Records: Gonzaga 22-5; Pepperdine 9-18
What to Know
The Pepperdine Waves are 0-15 against the #13 Gonzaga Bulldogs since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Pepperdine and the Bulldogs will face off in a West Coast battle at 7 p.m. ET at Firestone Fieldhouse. The Waves are out to stop an 11-game streak of losses at home.
Pepperdine came up short against the San Francisco Dons on Saturday, falling 88-80. A silver lining for Pepperdine was the play of guard Mike Mitchell Jr., who shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 22 points.
Meanwhile, the Loyola Marymount Lions typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Gonzaga proved too difficult a challenge. Gonzaga put a hurting on the Lions on the road to the tune of 108-65. Gonzaga's guard Julian Strawther was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finishing with 28 points.
The Waves are now 9-18 while the Bulldogs sit at 22-5. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Pepperdine is stumbling into the matchup with the 358th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 80.5 on average. Gonzaga's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the most points per game in college basketball at 87.1.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California
- TV: ROOT SPORTS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Gonzaga have won all of the games they've played against Pepperdine in the last nine years.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Gonzaga 111 vs. Pepperdine 88
- Feb 16, 2022 - Gonzaga 86 vs. Pepperdine 66
- Jan 08, 2022 - Gonzaga 117 vs. Pepperdine 83
- Jan 30, 2021 - Gonzaga 97 vs. Pepperdine 75
- Jan 14, 2021 - Gonzaga 95 vs. Pepperdine 70
- Feb 15, 2020 - Gonzaga 89 vs. Pepperdine 77
- Jan 04, 2020 - Gonzaga 75 vs. Pepperdine 70
- Mar 11, 2019 - Gonzaga 100 vs. Pepperdine 74
- Feb 21, 2019 - Gonzaga 92 vs. Pepperdine 64
- Feb 17, 2018 - Gonzaga 81 vs. Pepperdine 67
- Jan 04, 2018 - Gonzaga 89 vs. Pepperdine 59
- Jan 28, 2017 - Gonzaga 96 vs. Pepperdine 49
- Dec 29, 2016 - Gonzaga 92 vs. Pepperdine 62
- Feb 07, 2016 - Gonzaga 69 vs. Pepperdine 66
- Dec 21, 2015 - Gonzaga 99 vs. Pepperdine 73