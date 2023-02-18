Who's Playing

Gonzaga @ Pepperdine

Current Records: Gonzaga 22-5; Pepperdine 9-18

What to Know

The Pepperdine Waves are 0-15 against the #13 Gonzaga Bulldogs since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Pepperdine and the Bulldogs will face off in a West Coast battle at 7 p.m. ET at Firestone Fieldhouse. The Waves are out to stop an 11-game streak of losses at home.

Pepperdine came up short against the San Francisco Dons on Saturday, falling 88-80. A silver lining for Pepperdine was the play of guard Mike Mitchell Jr., who shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 22 points.

Meanwhile, the Loyola Marymount Lions typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Gonzaga proved too difficult a challenge. Gonzaga put a hurting on the Lions on the road to the tune of 108-65. Gonzaga's guard Julian Strawther was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finishing with 28 points.

The Waves are now 9-18 while the Bulldogs sit at 22-5. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Pepperdine is stumbling into the matchup with the 358th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 80.5 on average. Gonzaga's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the most points per game in college basketball at 87.1.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California

Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California TV: ROOT SPORTS

ROOT SPORTS Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Gonzaga have won all of the games they've played against Pepperdine in the last nine years.