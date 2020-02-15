How to watch Pepperdine vs. Gonzaga: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Gonzaga @ Pepperdine

Current Records: Gonzaga 25-1; Pepperdine 14-12

What to Know

The #2 Gonzaga Bulldogs are 9-0 against the Pepperdine Waves since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Zags and Pepperdine will face off in a West Coast battle at 10 p.m. ET at Firestone Fieldhouse. The Bulldogs are currently enjoying a 17-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.

Zags made easy work of the Saint Mary's Gaels on Saturday and carried off a 90-60 win. Gonzaga's forward Drew Timme was one of the most active players for the team, dropping a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 34 turnovers, Pepperdine took down the San Diego Toreros 72-69 on Thursday. It was another big night for Pepperdine's guard Colbey Ross, who had 21 points and eight assists.

The wins brought Zags up to 25-1 and Pepperdine to 14-12. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bulldogs come into the contest boasting the most points per game in college basketball at 88.5. Pepperdine is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the game with 77.2 points per game on average, good for 25th best in college basketball. Tune in for what's sure to be a high-scoring matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California

Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $38.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Waves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 16-point favorite.

Over/Under: 162

Series History

Gonzaga have won all of the games they've played against Pepperdine in the last six years.