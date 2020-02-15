How to watch Pepperdine vs. Gonzaga: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Pepperdine vs. Gonzaga basketball game
Who's Playing
Gonzaga @ Pepperdine
Current Records: Gonzaga 25-1; Pepperdine 14-12
What to Know
The #2 Gonzaga Bulldogs are 9-0 against the Pepperdine Waves since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Zags and Pepperdine will face off in a West Coast battle at 10 p.m. ET at Firestone Fieldhouse. The Bulldogs are currently enjoying a 17-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.
Zags made easy work of the Saint Mary's Gaels on Saturday and carried off a 90-60 win. Gonzaga's forward Drew Timme was one of the most active players for the team, dropping a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 34 turnovers, Pepperdine took down the San Diego Toreros 72-69 on Thursday. It was another big night for Pepperdine's guard Colbey Ross, who had 21 points and eight assists.
The wins brought Zags up to 25-1 and Pepperdine to 14-12. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bulldogs come into the contest boasting the most points per game in college basketball at 88.5. Pepperdine is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the game with 77.2 points per game on average, good for 25th best in college basketball. Tune in for what's sure to be a high-scoring matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $38.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Waves, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 16-point favorite.
Over/Under: 162
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Gonzaga have won all of the games they've played against Pepperdine in the last six years.
- Jan 04, 2020 - Gonzaga 75 vs. Pepperdine 70
- Mar 11, 2019 - Gonzaga 100 vs. Pepperdine 74
- Feb 21, 2019 - Gonzaga 92 vs. Pepperdine 64
- Feb 17, 2018 - Gonzaga 81 vs. Pepperdine 67
- Jan 04, 2018 - Gonzaga 89 vs. Pepperdine 59
- Jan 28, 2017 - Gonzaga 96 vs. Pepperdine 49
- Dec 29, 2016 - Gonzaga 92 vs. Pepperdine 62
- Feb 07, 2016 - Gonzaga 69 vs. Pepperdine 66
- Dec 21, 2015 - Gonzaga 99 vs. Pepperdine 73
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Indiana vs. Michigan: Preview, picks
The Wolverines play host to the Hoosiers in a battle of teams on the NCAA Tournament bubble
-
Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State preview
Can the No. 24 Red Raiders keep it rolling against an Oklahoma State team finally making strides?
-
Shaq's son transferring to LSU
Shaquille O'Neal's son Shareef is going to be an LSU Tiger just like his dad was
-
Butler vs. Georgetown odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Butler vs. Georgetown matchup 10,000...
-
Top 25 And 1: No great teams?
The top eight teams in Saturday's Top 25 And 1 are 175-16 and have combined to win 105 consecutive...
-
UNC vs. Virginia odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's UNC vs. Virginia matchup 10,000 times.
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium