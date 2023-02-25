Who's Playing

Loyola Marymount @ Pepperdine

Current Records: Loyola Marymount 18-11; Pepperdine 9-20

What to Know

The Loyola Marymount Lions have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Loyola Marymount and the Pepperdine Waves will face off in a West Coast battle at 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Firestone Fieldhouse. The Lions will be strutting in after a victory while Pepperdine will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Loyola Marymount came out on top in a nail-biter against the Pacific Tigers on Saturday, sneaking past 90-88. Guard Cam Shelton took over for Loyola Marymount, finishing with 40 points (a whopping 44% of their total) along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Pepperdine came up short against the Santa Clara Broncos on Thursday, falling 91-82. Forward Jan Zidek put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 15 points. Zidek's performance made up for a slower contest against the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Saturday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Lions are expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Loyola Marymount is now 18-11 while the Waves sit at 9-20. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Loyola Marymount is 39th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.1 on average. Pepperdine has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 44th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California

Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Lions are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Waves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Pepperdine and Loyola Marymount both have seven wins in their last 14 games.