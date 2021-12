Who's Playing

Westmont @ Pepperdine

What to Know

The Westmont Warriors will face off against the Pepperdine Waves at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday at Firestone Fieldhouse. Returning after a rocky 0-2 year, Westmont is aiming to prove that the past does not define them.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 4 p.m. ET

Thursday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California

Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.