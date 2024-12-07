Who's Playing

Grambling State Tigers @ Pepperdine Waves

Current Records: Grambling State 2-5, Pepperdine 3-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California

Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Grambling State Tigers are taking a road trip to face off against the Pepperdine Waves at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Firestone Fieldhouse. The Tigers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Having struggled with five losses in a row, Grambling State finally turned things around against Arkansas Baptist on Tuesday. They steamrolled past the Buffaloes 82-56.

Grambling State was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Pepperdine). They simply couldn't be stopped on Wednesday as they easily beat Life-Pacific 119-57. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 55-27.

Grambling State's win bumped their record up to 2-5. As for Pepperdine, their victory bumped their record up to 3-6.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Grambling State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Pepperdine struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.