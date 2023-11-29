Who's Playing

Idaho State Bengals @ Pepperdine Waves

Current Records: Idaho State 3-3, Pepperdine 3-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California

Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California

What to Know

After three games on the road, Pepperdine is heading back home. They will take on the Idaho State Bengals at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Pepperdine might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 15 turnovers on Friday.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 17.6% worse than the opposition, a fact Pepperdine found out the hard way. They suffered a grim 90-71 defeat to the Lobos.

Despite their defeat, Pepperdine saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Malik Moore, who scored 18 points, was perhaps the best of all. Michael Ajayi was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bengals beat the Fighting Camels 69-55 on Tuesday. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 124 point over/under.

The Waves' loss dropped their record down to 3-5. As for the Bengals, the victory got them back to even at 3-3.

Looking forward, Pepperdine is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Pepperdine have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Idaho State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Pepperdine is a big 8-point favorite against Idaho State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Waves as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

Series History

Pepperdine has won all of the games they've played against Idaho State in the last 5 years.

Nov 12, 2021 - Pepperdine 65 vs. Idaho State 60

Dec 06, 2019 - Pepperdine 77 vs. Idaho State 65

Nov 26, 2018 - Pepperdine 97 vs. Idaho State 82

Injury Report for Pepperdine

Boubacar Coulibaly: Game-Time Decision (Undisclosed)

Jevon Porter: Game-Time Decision (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Idaho State

No Injury Information