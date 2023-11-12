Who's Playing

Lafayette Leopards @ Pepperdine Waves

Current Records: Lafayette 0-2, Pepperdine 1-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California

Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California

CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Lafayette Leopards will head out on the road to face off against the Pepperdine Waves at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Firestone Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Friday, things could have been worse for the Leopards, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 68-50 loss to the Bruins. Lafayette has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, the Waves were just a bucket shy of victory on Thursday and fell 79-78 to the Aggies.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Michael Ajayi, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 14 rebounds.

The Leopards' defeat dropped their record down to 0-2. As for the Waves, their loss dropped their record down to 1-1.