Who's Playing

UC Davis Aggies @ Pepperdine Waves

Current Records: UC Davis 7-4, Pepperdine 5-7

How To Watch

What to Know

The UC Davis Aggies and the Pepperdine Waves will compete for holiday cheer at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Firestone Fieldhouse. The Waves have the home-court advantage, but the Aggies are expected to win by 1.5 points.

Pepperdine is hoping to do what Idaho couldn't on Wednesday: put an end to UC Davis' winning streak, which now stands at four games. UC Davis walked away with a 74-66 victory over Idaho.

UC Davis smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Pepperdine last Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of LBSU by a score of 79-76. The Waves have struggled against the Beach recently, as the game was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Pepperdine might have lost, but man, Stefan Todorovic was a machine: he went 8 for 15 en route to 32 points plus five rebounds and three steals. With that strong performance, Todorovic is now averaging an impressive 21.1 points per game. Another player making a difference was Moe Odum, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 assists.

UC Davis' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-4. As for Pepperdine, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 5-7.

UC Davis barely slipped by Pepperdine when the teams last played back in November of 2023, winning 79-78. The rematch might be a little tougher for UC Davis since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

UC Davis is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Pepperdine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

Pepperdine and UC Davis both have 1 win in their last 2 games.