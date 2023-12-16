Who's Playing

Bethune-Cook. Wildcats @ PFW Mastodons

Current Records: Bethune-Cook. 5-4, PFW 10-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Hilliard Gates Center -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

Hilliard Gates Center -- Fort Wayne, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The PFW Mastodons will be home for the holidays to greet the Bethune-Cook. Wildcats at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hilliard Gates Center. PFW is coming into the match hot, having won their last five games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.4% better than the opposition, a fact PFW proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Redhawks by a score of 89-80.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats beat the Bulldogs 80-71 on Saturday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Bethune-Cook.

The Mastodons' win was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 10-1. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.4 points per game. As for the Wildcats, they now have a winning record of 5-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as PFW and Bethune-Cook. are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. PFW hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.5 points per game. However, it's not like Bethune-Cook. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, PFW is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep PFW in mind: they have a solid 6-3 record against the spread this season.

Odds

PFW is a big 13.5-point favorite against Bethune-Cook., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 154.5 points.

