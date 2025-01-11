Who's Playing

Detroit Titans @ PFW Mastodons

Current Records: Detroit 6-12, PFW 12-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for PFW. They and the Detroit Titans will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The timing is sure in the Mastodons' favor as the squad sits on ten straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Titans have been banged up by five consecutive losses on the road.

Last Wednesday, PFW was able to grind out a solid victory over Milwaukee, taking the game 78-73.

Even though they won, PFW struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Milwaukee pulled down 14.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Detroit lost to IUI on Thursday, and Detroit lost bad. The score wound up at 95-61.

PFW is on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-6 record this season. As for Detroit, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-12.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: PFW has been crazy accurate this season, having made 47.5% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Detroit, though, as they've only made 40.7% of their field goals this season. Given PFW's sizable advantage in that area, Detroit will need to find a way to close that gap.

PFW and Detroit were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in December of 2024, but PFW came up empty-handed after a 79-78 loss. Will PFW have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

PFW is a big 17.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Detroit has won 6 out of their last 10 games against PFW.