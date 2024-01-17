Who's Playing

IUPUI Jaguars @ PFW Mastodons

Current Records: IUPUI 5-14, PFW 13-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, PFW is heading back home. The PFW Mastodons and the IUPUI Jaguars will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. PFW has been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 362 points over their last four contests.

PFW fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Robert Morris on Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Colonials by a score of 91-88. Despite running the score up even higher than they did on Wednesday (85), PFW still had to take the loss.

Meanwhile, IUPUI's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 88-66 punch to the gut against the Golden Grizzlies. IUPUI has not had much luck with Oakland recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

The Mastodons' defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 13-5. As for the Jaguars, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost ten of their last 12 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-14 record this season.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: PFW haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.3 turnovers per game. It's a different story for IUPUI, though, as they've been averaging 14.3 turnovers per game. Given PFW's sizeable advantage in that area, IUPUI will need to find a way to close that gap.

PFW was able to grind out a solid victory over IUPUI when the teams last played back in January of 2023, winning 81-75. Does PFW have another victory up their sleeve, or will IUPUI turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

PFW has won 5 out of their last 9 games against IUPUI.