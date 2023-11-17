Who's Playing

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks @ PFW Mastodons

Current Records: Northern Arizona 1-2, PFW 3-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: Desert Diamond Arena -- Glendale, Arizona

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV

What to Know

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the PFW Mastodons at 4:30 p.m. ET on November 17th at Desert Diamond Arena. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Northern Arizona will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Northern Arizona proved on Wednesday. They skirted past the Redhawks 62-60. The win was just what Northern Arizona needed coming off of a 89-55 loss in their prior match.

Meanwhile, everything went the Mastodons' way against the Lions on Sunday as the Mastodons made off with a 86-64 win. The win made it back-to-back wins for PFW.

Their wins bumped the Lumberjacks to 1-2 and the Mastodons to 3-0.

Not only did both teams in this Friday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, PFW is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. This contest will be Northern Arizona's fourth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 1-2 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Northern Arizona have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 27.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like PFW struggles in that department as they've been even better at 32 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Northern Arizona is a 5-point favorite against PFW, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Lumberjacks as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

