Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ PFW Mastodons

Current Records: Oakland 16-10, PFW 16-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

PFW and the Golden Grizzlies are an even 4-4 against one another since November of 2017, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

PFW was handed a three-point defeat in their last matchup, but they sure didn't let that happen against the Jaguars on Saturday. The Mastodons claimed a resounding 92-65 victory over the Jaguars on the road. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 43-24.

We saw a pretty high 163-over/under line set for Oakland's previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They came out on top against the Raiders by a score of 74-60 on Saturday. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 24.2% better than the opposition, as Oakland's was.

The Mastodons' win bumped their record up to 16-9. As for the Golden Grizzlies, they are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 12 games, which provided a nice bump to their 16-10 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. PFW hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.8 points per game. However, it's not like Oakland struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

PFW took their victory against the Golden Grizzlies when the teams last played back in December of 2023 by a conclusive 98-77. Will PFW repeat their success, or do the Golden Grizzlies have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

PFW and Oakland both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.