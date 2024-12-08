Who's Playing

Robert Morris Colonials @ PFW Mastodons

Current Records: Robert Morris 6-4, PFW 5-4

How To Watch

What to Know

After five games on the road, PFW is heading back home. They and the Robert Morris Colonials will face off in a Horizon League battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

On Thursday, PFW was just a bucket shy of victory and fell 79-78 to Detroit.

Meanwhile, Robert Morris entered their matchup against Youngstown State on Wednesday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Robert Morris fell 72-58 to Youngstown State. The match marked the Colonials' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

PFW's defeat dropped their record down to 5-4. As for Robert Morris, their loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 6-4.

Sunday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: PFW hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.3 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Robert Morris, though, as they've been averaging 14.3. Given PFW's sizable advantage in that area, Robert Morris will need to find a way to close that gap.

PFW strolled past Robert Morris in their previous meeting back in March by a score of 78-63. Will PFW repeat their success, or does Robert Morris have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

PFW has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Robert Morris.

  • Mar 05, 2024 - PFW 78 vs. Robert Morris 63
  • Mar 02, 2024 - PFW 83 vs. Robert Morris 65
  • Jan 12, 2024 - Robert Morris 91 vs. PFW 88
  • Feb 12, 2023 - Robert Morris 71 vs. PFW 64
  • Dec 29, 2022 - Robert Morris 75 vs. PFW 70
  • Jan 21, 2022 - PFW 86 vs. Robert Morris 62
  • Jan 09, 2022 - PFW 76 vs. Robert Morris 70
  • Dec 27, 2020 - PFW 87 vs. Robert Morris 82
  • Dec 26, 2020 - Robert Morris 102 vs. PFW 88