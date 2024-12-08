Who's Playing

Robert Morris Colonials @ PFW Mastodons

Current Records: Robert Morris 6-4, PFW 5-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After five games on the road, PFW is heading back home. They and the Robert Morris Colonials will face off in a Horizon League battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

On Thursday, PFW was just a bucket shy of victory and fell 79-78 to Detroit.

Meanwhile, Robert Morris entered their matchup against Youngstown State on Wednesday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Robert Morris fell 72-58 to Youngstown State. The match marked the Colonials' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

PFW's defeat dropped their record down to 5-4. As for Robert Morris, their loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 6-4.

Sunday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: PFW hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.3 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Robert Morris, though, as they've been averaging 14.3. Given PFW's sizable advantage in that area, Robert Morris will need to find a way to close that gap.

PFW strolled past Robert Morris in their previous meeting back in March by a score of 78-63. Will PFW repeat their success, or does Robert Morris have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

PFW has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Robert Morris.