Who's Playing
Robert Morris Colonials @ PFW Mastodons
Current Records: Robert Morris 6-4, PFW 5-4
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
What to Know
After five games on the road, PFW is heading back home. They and the Robert Morris Colonials will face off in a Horizon League battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.
On Thursday, PFW was just a bucket shy of victory and fell 79-78 to Detroit.
Meanwhile, Robert Morris entered their matchup against Youngstown State on Wednesday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Robert Morris fell 72-58 to Youngstown State. The match marked the Colonials' lowest-scoring game so far this season.
PFW's defeat dropped their record down to 5-4. As for Robert Morris, their loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 6-4.
Sunday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: PFW hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.3 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Robert Morris, though, as they've been averaging 14.3. Given PFW's sizable advantage in that area, Robert Morris will need to find a way to close that gap.
PFW strolled past Robert Morris in their previous meeting back in March by a score of 78-63. Will PFW repeat their success, or does Robert Morris have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
PFW has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Robert Morris.
- Mar 05, 2024 - PFW 78 vs. Robert Morris 63
- Mar 02, 2024 - PFW 83 vs. Robert Morris 65
- Jan 12, 2024 - Robert Morris 91 vs. PFW 88
- Feb 12, 2023 - Robert Morris 71 vs. PFW 64
- Dec 29, 2022 - Robert Morris 75 vs. PFW 70
- Jan 21, 2022 - PFW 86 vs. Robert Morris 62
- Jan 09, 2022 - PFW 76 vs. Robert Morris 70
- Dec 27, 2020 - PFW 87 vs. Robert Morris 82
- Dec 26, 2020 - Robert Morris 102 vs. PFW 88