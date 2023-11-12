Who's Playing

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions @ PFW Mastodons

Current Records: Texas A&M-Commerce 0-3, PFW 1-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $37.62

What to Know

The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions' road trip will continue as they head out to face the PFW Mastodons at 2:00 p.m. ET on November 12th at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Texas A&M-Commerce might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 14 turnovers on Friday.

Texas A&M-Commerce was expected to have a tough go of it on Friday and that exactly how things played out. They suffered a painful 81-61 loss at the hands of the Wildcats.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Kalen Williams, who earned 19 points. Another player making a difference was Tommie Lewis, who earned 18 points.

Meanwhile, the Mastodons were able to grind out a solid win over the Blue Demons on Tuesday, taking the game 82-74.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead PFW to victory, but perhaps none more so than Quinton Morton-Robertson, who earned 24 points. Rasheed Bello was another key contributor, earning 15 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Lions bumped their record down to 0-3 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 51.0 points per game. As for the Mastodons, their victory bumped their record up to 1-0.

While only PFW took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead to Sunday, PFW is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This contest will be Texas A&M-Commerce's fourth straight as the underdogs on the road (so far over this stretch they are 1-2 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Texas A&M-Commerce have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 29.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like PFW struggles in that department as they've been even better at 30 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

PFW is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Texas A&M-Commerce, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Mastodons, as the game opened with the Mastodons as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

PFW won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.

Dec 19, 2022 - PFW 85 vs. Texas A&M-Commerce 68

Injury Report for PFW

Chris Morgan: Game-Time Decision (Undisclosed)

Deangelo Elisee: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Texas A&M-Commerce

No Injury Information