Who's Playing

Cleveland State @ PFW

Current Records: Cleveland State 10-8; PFW 12-6

What to Know

Get ready for a Horizon League battle as the PFW Mastodons and the Cleveland State Vikings will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with Cleveland State winning the first 65-58 at home and PFW taking the second 102-98.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Mastodons and the IUPUI Jaguars this past Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as PFW wrapped it up with a 70-55 victory on the road.

Meanwhile, Cleveland State was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They claimed a resounding 89-54 win over IUPUI on the road.

Their wins bumped PFW to 12-6 and the Vikings to 10-8. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when PFW and Cleveland State clash.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cleveland State have won six out of their last nine games against PFW.