Who's Playing
Cleveland State @ PFW
Current Records: Cleveland State 10-8; PFW 12-6
What to Know
Get ready for a Horizon League battle as the PFW Mastodons and the Cleveland State Vikings will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with Cleveland State winning the first 65-58 at home and PFW taking the second 102-98.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Mastodons and the IUPUI Jaguars this past Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as PFW wrapped it up with a 70-55 victory on the road.
Meanwhile, Cleveland State was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They claimed a resounding 89-54 win over IUPUI on the road.
Their wins bumped PFW to 12-6 and the Vikings to 10-8. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when PFW and Cleveland State clash.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Cleveland State have won six out of their last nine games against PFW.
- Feb 14, 2022 - PFW 102 vs. Cleveland State 98
- Jan 05, 2022 - Cleveland State 65 vs. PFW 58
- Dec 30, 2021 - Cleveland State 90 vs. PFW 81
- Mar 02, 2021 - Cleveland State 108 vs. PFW 104
- Feb 20, 2021 - Cleveland State 67 vs. PFW 55
- Feb 19, 2021 - PFW 75 vs. Cleveland State 68
- Dec 20, 2020 - Cleveland State 89 vs. PFW 80
- Dec 19, 2020 - Cleveland State 63 vs. PFW 61
- Nov 25, 2018 - PFW 82 vs. Cleveland State 79