Who's Playing

Green Bay @ PFW

Current Records: Green Bay 2-13; PFW 10-5

What to Know

The PFW Mastodons will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Mastodons and the Green Bay Phoenix will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. PFW won both of their matches against Green Bay last season (71-55 and 74-55) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

PFW didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Youngstown State Penguins this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 76-71 win.

Meanwhile, Green Bay's 2022 ended with an 81-65 defeat against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies this past Saturday.

PFW's victory lifted them to 10-5 while Green Bay's loss dropped them down to 2-13. We'll see if PFW can repeat their recent success or if the Phoenix bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

Series History

PFW have won three out of their last five games against Green Bay.