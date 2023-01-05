Who's Playing
Green Bay @ PFW
Current Records: Green Bay 2-13; PFW 10-5
What to Know
The PFW Mastodons will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Mastodons and the Green Bay Phoenix will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. PFW won both of their matches against Green Bay last season (71-55 and 74-55) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
PFW didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Youngstown State Penguins this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 76-71 win.
Meanwhile, Green Bay's 2022 ended with an 81-65 defeat against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies this past Saturday.
PFW's victory lifted them to 10-5 while Green Bay's loss dropped them down to 2-13. We'll see if PFW can repeat their recent success or if the Phoenix bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
PFW have won three out of their last five games against Green Bay.
- Feb 18, 2022 - PFW 74 vs. Green Bay 55
- Feb 06, 2022 - PFW 71 vs. Green Bay 55
- Feb 25, 2021 - PFW 89 vs. Green Bay 84
- Jan 23, 2021 - Green Bay 87 vs. PFW 72
- Jan 22, 2021 - Green Bay 77 vs. PFW 59