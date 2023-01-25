Who's Playing

IUPUI @ PFW

Current Records: IUPUI 3-18; PFW 13-8

What to Know

The PFW Mastodons will be returning home after a two-game road trip. PFW and the IUPUI Jaguars will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Mastodons found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 74-54 punch to the gut against the Northern Kentucky Norse this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, IUPUI ended up a good deal behind the Detroit Titans when they played this past Saturday, losing 89-77.

PFW is the favorite in this one, with an expected 18-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 4-8 against the spread when favored.

PFW had enough points to win and then some against IUPUI in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, taking their game 70-55. Will the Mastodons repeat their success, or do the Jaguars have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.75

Odds

The Mastodons are a big 18-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 18-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

PFW and IUPUI both have four wins in their last eight games.