Who's Playing

Northern Kentucky @ PFW

Current Records: Northern Kentucky 16-11; PFW 15-12

What to Know

The Northern Kentucky Norse are 5-1 against the PFW Mastodons since January of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. NKU and PFW will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The Norse will be strutting in after a victory while PFW will be stumbling in from a defeat.

NKU took their matchup at home on Sunday with ease, bagging an 86-47 win over the IUPUI Jaguars.

Meanwhile, PFW came up short against the Robert Morris Colonials on Sunday, falling 71-64.

Barring any buzzer beaters, NKU is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 6-12 against the spread when favored.

PFW's loss took them down to 15-12 while Northern Kentucky's win pulled them up to 16-11. A win for the Mastodons would reverse both their bad luck and Northern Kentucky's good luck. We'll see if PFW manages to pull off that tough task or if NKU keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Norse are a 3-point favorite against the Mastodons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Norse as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Northern Kentucky have won five out of their last six games against PFW.