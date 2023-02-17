Who's Playing
Northern Kentucky @ PFW
Current Records: Northern Kentucky 16-11; PFW 15-12
What to Know
The Northern Kentucky Norse are 5-1 against the PFW Mastodons since January of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. NKU and PFW will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The Norse will be strutting in after a victory while PFW will be stumbling in from a defeat.
NKU took their matchup at home on Sunday with ease, bagging an 86-47 win over the IUPUI Jaguars.
Meanwhile, PFW came up short against the Robert Morris Colonials on Sunday, falling 71-64.
Barring any buzzer beaters, NKU is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 6-12 against the spread when favored.
PFW's loss took them down to 15-12 while Northern Kentucky's win pulled them up to 16-11. A win for the Mastodons would reverse both their bad luck and Northern Kentucky's good luck. We'll see if PFW manages to pull off that tough task or if NKU keeps their momentum going instead.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Norse are a 3-point favorite against the Mastodons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Norse as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Northern Kentucky have won five out of their last six games against PFW.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Northern Kentucky 74 vs. PFW 54
- Mar 07, 2022 - Northern Kentucky 57 vs. PFW 43
- Jan 28, 2022 - Northern Kentucky 59 vs. PFW 49
- Dec 04, 2021 - PFW 71 vs. Northern Kentucky 57
- Jan 02, 2021 - Northern Kentucky 70 vs. PFW 68
- Jan 01, 2021 - Northern Kentucky 75 vs. PFW 68