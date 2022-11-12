Who's Playing

SIU-Edwardsville @ PFW

Current Records: SIU-Edwardsville 1-0; PFW 0-1

What to Know

The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to face off against the PFW Mastodons at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The Cougars will be strutting in after a win while PFW will be stumbling in from a loss.

SIU-Edwardsville took their contest against the Harris-Stowe Hornets on Monday by a conclusive 85-57 score.

Meanwhile, the matchup between the Mastodons and the Michigan Wolverines on Monday was not a total blowout, but with PFW falling 75-56 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Damian Chong Qui had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 28 minutes but putting up just seven points on 3-for-11 shooting.

Everything went SIU-Edwardsville's way against PFW when the two teams previously met in December of last year as they made off with an 80-59 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Cougars since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mastodons are a big 10-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

PFW have won two out of their last three games against SIU-Edwardsville.