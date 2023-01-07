Who's Playing

Wisconsin-Milwaukee @ PFW

Current Records: Wisconsin-Milwaukee 10-5; PFW 11-5

What to Know

The PFW Mastodons are 4-0 against the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers since January of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Mastodons and Wisconsin-Milwaukee will face off in a Horizon League battle at 1 p.m. ET at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. PFW is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

PFW beat the Green Bay Phoenix 79-69 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, things were close when Wisconsin-Milwaukee and the Cleveland State Vikings clashed on Thursday, but Wisconsin-Milwaukee ultimately edged out the opposition 68-64.

Their wins bumped PFW to 11-5 and the Panthers to 10-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Mastodons and Wisconsin-Milwaukee clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

Series History

PFW have won all of the games they've played against Wisconsin-Milwaukee in the last nine years.