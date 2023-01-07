Who's Playing
Wisconsin-Milwaukee @ PFW
Current Records: Wisconsin-Milwaukee 10-5; PFW 11-5
What to Know
The PFW Mastodons are 4-0 against the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers since January of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Mastodons and Wisconsin-Milwaukee will face off in a Horizon League battle at 1 p.m. ET at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. PFW is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
PFW beat the Green Bay Phoenix 79-69 on Thursday.
Meanwhile, things were close when Wisconsin-Milwaukee and the Cleveland State Vikings clashed on Thursday, but Wisconsin-Milwaukee ultimately edged out the opposition 68-64.
Their wins bumped PFW to 11-5 and the Panthers to 10-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Mastodons and Wisconsin-Milwaukee clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
PFW have won all of the games they've played against Wisconsin-Milwaukee in the last nine years.
- Feb 20, 2022 - PFW 81 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 71
- Feb 04, 2022 - PFW 70 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 60
- Jan 16, 2021 - PFW 81 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 74
- Jan 15, 2021 - PFW 81 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 72