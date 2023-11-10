Who's Playing

Binghamton Bearcats @ Pittsburgh Panthers

Current Records: Binghamton 0-1, Pittsburgh 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Binghamton Bearcats will head out on the road to face off against the Pittsburgh Panthers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Petersen Events Center. Binghamton might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 19 turnovers on Monday.

Binghamton had to start their season on the road , and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a 72-61 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wildcats.

Meanwhile, one look at the score and it should come as no surprise that Pittsburgh was far and away the favorite against North Carolina A&T. The Panthers took their match at home on Monday with ease, bagging a 100-52 victory over the Aggies. With Pittsburgh ahead 50-15 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Carlton Carrington was the offensive standout of the game as he shot 4-for-7 from downtown and dropped a triple-double on 18 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists. Federiko Federiko was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: the Wildcats' win pushed their record up to 1-0, while the Bearcats' loss dropped theirs down to 0-1.

Binghamton took a serious blow against Pittsburgh when the teams last played back in December of 2019, falling 79-53. Can Binghamton avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Pittsburgh won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.