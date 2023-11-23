Halftime Report

Florida is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 39-34 lead against Pittsburgh.

If Florida keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-1 in no time. On the other hand, Pittsburgh will have to make due with a 4-1 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Florida Gators @ Pittsburgh Panthers

Current Records: Florida 3-1, Pittsburgh 4-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $400.00

What to Know

Pittsburgh has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Wednesday. They will take on the Florida Gators at 9:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 20 more assists than your opponent, a fact Pittsburgh proved on Friday. They put a hurting on the Dolphins at home to the tune of 107-56.

Pittsburgh can attribute much of their success to Guillermo Diaz Graham, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 10 rebounds. Blake Hinson was another key contributor, scoring 25 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Gators beat the Seminoles on Friday by the very same score they won with last week: 89-68. The win made it back-to-back wins for Florida.

Florida's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Zyon Pullin led the charge by scoring 15 points along with 5 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Walter Clayton Jr., who scored 19 points along with 5 assists.

The Panthers' win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-0. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 95.5 points per game. As for the Gators, their win bumped their record up to 3-1.

Not only did both teams in this Wednesday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, Florida is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This will be Pittsburgh's first time playing as the underdogs this season.

Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Pittsburgh has themselves a killer kicker this season, having drained 49.4% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Florida struggles in that department as they've drained 49.4% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Florida is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Pittsburgh, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Gators, as the game opened with the Gators as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 156.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Injury Report for Pittsburgh

Papa Amadou Kante: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Florida