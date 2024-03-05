Who's Playing

Florida State Seminoles @ Pittsburgh Panthers

Current Records: Florida State 15-14, Pittsburgh 19-10

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.20

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Florida State Seminoles and the Pittsburgh Panthers are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on March 5th at Petersen Events Center. Coming off a loss in a game Florida State was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 21 to ten on offense, a fact Florida State found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 85-76 to the Yellow Jackets.

Florida State's loss came about despite a quality game from Jamir Watkins, who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds and four steals.

Meanwhile, everything went the Panthers' way against the Eagles on Saturday as the Panthers made off with a 90-65 win. With that victory, Pittsburgh brought their scoring average up to 75.2 points per game.

Pittsburgh's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Carlton Carrington led the charge by going 7 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points and 5 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Carrington has scored all season. Blake Hinson was another key contributor, scoring 19 points.

The Seminoles dropped their record down to 15-14 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Panthers, they are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 19-10 record this season.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Tuesday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Florida State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.4 points per game. However, it's not like Pittsburgh struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

While only Florida State took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, Pittsburgh is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Pittsburgh is a big 7.5-point favorite against Florida State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Pittsburgh has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Florida State.