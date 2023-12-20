Who's Playing

PFW Mastodons @ Pittsburgh Panthers

Current Records: PFW 11-1, Pittsburgh 8-3

How To Watch

What to Know

PFW has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Pittsburgh Panthers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Petersen Events Center. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you drain nine more threes than your opponent, a fact PFW proved on Saturday. Everything went their way against the Wildcats as the Mastodons made off with a 86-63 win.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh entered their tilt with SC State with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Panthers blew past the Bulldogs, posting a 86-50 win at home. Pittsburgh was heavily favored coming into this contest, and the results showcase why.

Ishmael Leggett and Blake Hinson were among the main playmakers for Pittsburgh as the former scored 14 points along with six rebounds and five assists and the latter scored 19 points. Another player making a difference was Guillermo Diaz Graham, who scored seven points along with eight rebounds and three blocks.

The Mastodons pushed their record up to 11-1 with that victory, which was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.7 points per game. As for the Panthers, their win bumped their record up to 8-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: PFW haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.1 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Pittsburgh struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.4 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

PFW is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 7-3 and Pittsburgh is 1-0.

Odds

Pittsburgh is a big 14-point favorite against PFW, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 155.5 points.

