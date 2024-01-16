Who's Playing

Syracuse Orange @ Pittsburgh Panthers

Current Records: Syracuse 11-5, Pittsburgh 10-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Syracuse and Pittsburgh are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Petersen Events Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 19 to 7 on offense, a fact Syracuse found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a serious blow against the Tar Heels, falling 103-67. Syracuse was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 52-30.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 83 points the game before, Pittsburgh faltered in their contest on Tuesday. Their painful 75-53 loss to the Blue Devils might stick with them for a while. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Pittsburgh has scored all season.

Despite the defeat, Pittsburgh had strong showings from Guillermo Diaz Graham, who scored seven points along with eight rebounds and five steals, and Zack Austin, who scored 11 points. That's the first time this season that Diaz Graham grabbed three or more steals.

The Orange's loss dropped their record down to 11-5. As for the Panthers, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-6 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Syracuse hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.3 points per game. However, it's not like Pittsburgh struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Syracuse was able to grind out a solid victory over Pittsburgh in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, winning 81-73. The rematch might be a little tougher for Syracuse since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Pittsburgh and Syracuse both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.