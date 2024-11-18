Who's Playing

VMI Keydets @ Pittsburgh Panthers

Current Records: VMI 4-1, Pittsburgh 4-0

How To Watch

What to Know

Keydets fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Monday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Pittsburgh Panthers at 7:00 p.m. ET at Petersen Events Center. The Keydets are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 86.4 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, VMI earned an 80-69 win over Charleston Southern.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh came tearing into Friday's game with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 24.7 points) and they left with even more momentum. Everything went their way against the Mountaineers as they made off with an 86-62 victory. The over/under was set at 148.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Pittsburgh can attribute much of their success to Damian Dunn, who went 7 for 12 en route to 23 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Cameron Corhen, who went 5 for 8 en route to 14 points plus five rebounds.

VMI's win bumped their record up to 4-1. As for Pittsburgh, their victory was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 4-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: VMI hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Pittsburgh struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.2. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

VMI took a serious blow against Pittsburgh when the teams last played back in November of 2018, falling 94-55. Can VMI avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Panthers, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 29.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 153 points.

Series History

Pittsburgh won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.