Who's Playing

Fairleigh Dickinson @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: Fairleigh Dickinson 3-3; Pittsburgh 2-3

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Panthers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at 8:30 p.m. ET Nov. 22 at Petersen Events Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Pitt didn't have too much trouble with the Alabama State Hornets at home on Sunday as they won 73-54. The Panthers' forward Blake Hinson looked sharp as he had 21 points along with five boards.

Meanwhile, Fairleigh Dickinson came out on top in a nail-biter against the VMI Keydets on Sunday, sneaking past 93-89.

The wins brought Pitt up to 2-3 and Fairleigh Dickinson to 3-3. Pitt is 0-1 after wins this year, the Knights 1-1.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.