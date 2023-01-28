Who's Playing

Miami (Fla.) @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: Miami (Fla.) 16-4; Pittsburgh 14-7

What to Know

The #20 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes are 8-2 against the Pittsburgh Panthers since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Miami (Fla.) will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Petersen Events Center at 4 p.m. ET.

The Hurricanes made easy work of the Florida State Seminoles on Tuesday and carried off an 86-63 win. Five players on Miami (Fla.) scored in the double digits: guard Isaiah Wong (18), guard Nijel Pack (18), guard Wooga Poplar (14), guard Jordan Miller (12), and forward Norchad Omier (12). That makes it five consecutive games in which Norchad Omier has had at least 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Wednesday Pitt sidestepped the Wake Forest Demon Deacons for an 81-79 victory. Having forecasted a close victory for Pitt, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Their forward Blake Hinson looked sharp as he shot 8-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Miami (Fla.) have won eight out of their last ten games against Pittsburgh.