Who's Playing

No. 22 Michigan @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: Michigan 2-0; Pittsburgh 1-1

What to Know

The #22 Michigan Wolverines will square off against the Pittsburgh Panthers at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Barclays Center. Michigan will be strutting in after a win while Pitt will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Wolverines beat the Eastern Michigan Eagles 88-83 this past Friday. Among those leading the charge for Michigan was center Hunter Dickinson, who had 31 points along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, Pitt suffered a grim 81-56 defeat to the West Virginia Mountaineers this past Friday. Guard Jamarius Burton (16 points) was the top scorer for Pitt.

Pittsburgh's loss took them down to 1-1 while Michigan's victory pulled them up to 2-0. A win for the Panthers would reverse both their bad luck and Michigan's good luck. We'll see if Pitt manages to pull off that tough task or if the Wolverines keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.