How to watch Pittsburgh vs. Monmouth: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Pittsburgh vs. Monmouth basketball game
Who's Playing
Pittsburgh (home) vs. Monmouth (away)
Current Records: Pittsburgh 2-2; Monmouth 1-3
Last Season Records: Pittsburgh 14-19; Monmouth 14-21
What to Know
Monmouth's road trip will continue as they head to Pittsburgh's court at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Petersen Events Center. Monmouth staggers in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.
Monmouth took a serious blow against the Kansas Jayhawks, falling 112-57.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 22 turnovers, the West Virginia Mountaineers took down Pittsburgh 68-53.
The Hawks are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the team is 1-3 ATS when expected to lose.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Panthers are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Hawks.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 134
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
