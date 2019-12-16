How to watch Pittsburgh vs. Northern Illinois: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Northern Illinois @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: Northern Illinois 6-4; Pittsburgh 7-3

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Northern Illinois Huskies will meet up at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Petersen Events Center. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season averages.

Pitt received a tough blow two weeks ago as they fell 64-46 to the Louisville Cardinals. G Ryan Murphy had a rough night: he finished with only five points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, NIU came up short against the UC Davis Aggies last week, falling 66-57.

The Panthers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Panthers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 122

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.