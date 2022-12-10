Who's Playing

Sacred Heart @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: Sacred Heart 5-5; Pittsburgh 6-4

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Pittsburgh Panthers are heading back home. They will square off against the Sacred Heart Pioneers at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Petersen Events Center. Pitt is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Panthers were just a bucket shy of a win on Wednesday and fell 75-74 to the Vanderbilt Commodores. Guard Jamarius Burton had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 36 minutes with and four turnovers.

Speaking of close games: Sacred Heart was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 61-59 to the Fairfield Stags.

Pitt is the favorite in this one, with an expected 17-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. If Sacred Heart want to win, they will need to focus on stopping Pitt's guard Nelly Cummings, who had 18 points and five assists, and guard Greg Elliott, who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 20 points. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Panthers are a big 17-point favorite against the Pioneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.