How to watch Pittsburgh vs. W. Virginia: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh (home) vs. W. Virginia (away)

Current Records: Pittsburgh 2-1; W. Virginia 1-0

Last Season Records: Pittsburgh 14-19; W. Virginia 14-20

What to Know

The West Virginia Mountaineers will take on the Pittsburgh Panthers at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Petersen Events Center. West Virginia is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.

The Mountaineers took care of business in their home opener. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 30 turnovers, they took down the Akron Zips 94-84 last Friday. Four players on the Mountaineers scored in the double digits: G Jermaine Haley (16), F Derek Culver (16), F Emmitt Matthews Jr. (13), and G Miles McBride (11).

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (22) and won 71-57 over the Robert Morris Colonials. Pittsburgh can attribute much of their success to G Trey McGowens, who had 25 points and five assists in addition to eight boards. McGowens didn't help his team much against the Nicholls State Colonels, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Their wins bumped West Virginia to 1-0 and Pittsburgh to 2-1. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.22

Odds

The Mountaineers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Panthers.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out as a pick 'em.

Over/Under: 144

Series History

W. Virginia have won both of the games they've played against Pittsburgh in the last five years.