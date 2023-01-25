Who's Playing

Wake Forest @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: Wake Forest 14-6; Pittsburgh 13-7

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will be on the road. Wake Forest and the Pittsburgh Panthers will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Petersen Events Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Demon Deacons came up short against the Virginia Cavaliers this past Saturday, falling 76-67. That makes it the first time this season Wake Forest has let down their home crowd. Guard Damari Monsanto put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 7-for-15 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Pitt this past Saturday, but luck did not. They fell to the Florida State Seminoles 71-64. Guard Nelly Cummings had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only seven points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Wake Forest had enough points to win and then some against Pitt when the two teams previously met in February of last year, taking their contest 91-75. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Demon Deacons since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Panthers are a 3-point favorite against the Demon Deacons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wake Forest have won six out of their last nine games against Pittsburgh.