Who's Playing

West Virginia @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: West Virginia 1-0; Pittsburgh 1-0

What to Know

The West Virginia Mountaineers are 4-0 against the Pittsburgh Panthers since December of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. West Virginia will head out on the road to face off against Pitt at 7 p.m. ET at Petersen Events Center.

West Virginia strolled past the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers with points to spare on Monday, taking the matchup 76-58. West Virginia's Emmitt Matthews Jr. looked sharp as he had 15 points and five assists along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, everything went the Panthers' way against the UT Martin Skyhawks on Monday as they made off with an 80-58 victory. Among those leading the charge for Pitt was Blake Hinson, who posted a double-double on 27 points and 13 rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, West Virginia is expected to win a tight contest. They covered a 17-point spread on Monday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Mountaineers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

West Virginia have won all of the games they've played against Pittsburgh in the last eight years.