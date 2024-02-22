Who's Playing

Gonzaga Bulldogs @ Portland Pilots

Current Records: Gonzaga 20-6, Portland 9-19

How To Watch

What to Know

Portland will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Gonzaga Bulldogs will face off in a West Coast battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Chiles Center. Portland is staggering into the game hobbled by four consecutive losses, while the Bulldogs will skip in buoyed by four consecutive wins.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Portland found out the hard way on Saturday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 91-70 to the Waves.

Portland's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Tyler Robertson, who scored 23 points along with seven rebounds, and Vukasin Masic who scored 17 points along with five rebounds and three steals. Masic didn't help Portland's cause all that much against the Toreros on Thursday but the same can't be said for this game.

Meanwhile, Gonzaga put the finishing touches on their 12th blowout victory of the season on Saturday. They blew past the Tigers, posting a 102-76 victory at home. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 31 in Gonzaga's favor.

Gonzaga's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Graham Ike, who scored 21 points along with six rebounds and two blocks. Ike hasn't dropped below 21 points for three straight games. Ryan Nembhard was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 18 points and ten assists.

The Pilots have not been sharp recently as the team's lost ten of their last 12 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-19 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten contests, which provided a nice bump to their 20-6 record this season.

Portland was pulverized by the Bulldogs 96-64 in their previous meeting on February 7th. The game was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Portland was down 50-23.

Odds

Gonzaga is a big 21.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 21.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 160.5 points.

Series History

Gonzaga has won all of the games they've played against Portland in the last 7 years.