Who's Playing
Lewis & Clark Pioneers @ Portland Pilots
Current Records: Lewis & Clark 0-0, Portland 1-0
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon
- Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
What to Know
The Lewis & Clark Pioneers will hit the road to start their 2023-2024 campaign against the Portland Pilots. Tip off is scheduled at 9:00 p.m. ET on November 8th at Earle A. Chiles Center.
Wednesday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Lewis & Clark were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 41 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Portland struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41 per game.
Looking back to last season, Lewis & Clark finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Portland sure didn't have their best season, finishing 13-18.
Lewis & Clark was pulverized by Portland 89-62 in their previous matchup back in November of 2022. Can Lewis & Clark avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Portland has won all of the games they've played against Lewis & Clark in the last 7 years.
- Nov 07, 2022 - Portland 89 vs. Lewis & Clark 62
- Nov 19, 2018 - Portland 77 vs. Lewis & Clark 57
- Nov 18, 2016 - Portland 98 vs. Lewis & Clark 52