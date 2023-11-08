Who's Playing

Lewis & Clark Pioneers @ Portland Pilots

Current Records: Lewis & Clark 0-0, Portland 1-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon

Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

What to Know

The Lewis & Clark Pioneers will hit the road to start their 2023-2024 campaign against the Portland Pilots. Tip off is scheduled at 9:00 p.m. ET on November 8th at Earle A. Chiles Center.

Wednesday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Lewis & Clark were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 41 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Portland struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41 per game.

Looking back to last season, Lewis & Clark finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Portland sure didn't have their best season, finishing 13-18.

Lewis & Clark was pulverized by Portland 89-62 in their previous matchup back in November of 2022. Can Lewis & Clark avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Portland has won all of the games they've played against Lewis & Clark in the last 7 years.