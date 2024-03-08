Who's Playing
LMU Lions @ Portland Pilots
Current Records: LMU 12-18, Portland 11-20
How To Watch
- When: Friday, March 8, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Ticket Cost: $4.00
What to Know
Portland has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the LMU Lions are set to clash at 11:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Orleans Arena in a West Coast postseason contest. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Portland will stroll into this one as the favorite.
Even though Portland has not done well against LMU recently (they were 1-8 in their previous nine matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Pilots came out on top against the Lions by a score of 70-60.
Portland got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Juan Sebastian Gorosito out in front who scored 26 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Gorosito has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Chris Austin, who scored 16 points along with five rebounds.
The Pilots' victory bumped their record up to 11-20. As for the Lions, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost eight of their last ten contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-18 record this season.
Portland was able to grind out a solid victory over LMU in their previous matchup on Saturday, winning 70-60. The rematch might be a little tougher for Portland since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
LMU is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 143.5 points.
Series History
LMU has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Portland.
- Mar 02, 2024 - Portland 70 vs. LMU 60
- Jan 25, 2024 - LMU 92 vs. Portland 65
- Jan 26, 2023 - LMU 79 vs. Portland 60
- Dec 29, 2022 - LMU 92 vs. Portland 72
- Feb 12, 2022 - Portland 86 vs. LMU 76
- Jan 17, 2022 - LMU 70 vs. Portland 58
- Jan 25, 2021 - LMU 75 vs. Portland 50
- Feb 22, 2020 - LMU 66 vs. Portland 58
- Jan 23, 2020 - LMU 77 vs. Portland 65
- Feb 09, 2019 - LMU 72 vs. Portland 55