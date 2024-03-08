Who's Playing

LMU Lions @ Portland Pilots

Current Records: LMU 12-18, Portland 11-20

How To Watch

What to Know

Portland has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the LMU Lions are set to clash at 11:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Orleans Arena in a West Coast postseason contest. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Portland will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Even though Portland has not done well against LMU recently (they were 1-8 in their previous nine matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Pilots came out on top against the Lions by a score of 70-60.

Portland got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Juan Sebastian Gorosito out in front who scored 26 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Gorosito has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Chris Austin, who scored 16 points along with five rebounds.

The Pilots' victory bumped their record up to 11-20. As for the Lions, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost eight of their last ten contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-18 record this season.

Portland was able to grind out a solid victory over LMU in their previous matchup on Saturday, winning 70-60. The rematch might be a little tougher for Portland since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

LMU is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

LMU has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Portland.