Who's Playing

Pacific Tigers @ Portland Pilots

Current Records: Pacific 6-10, Portland 6-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon

Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Pacific has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. The Pacific Tigers and the Portland Pilots will face off in a West Coast battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Earle A. Chiles Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Pacific fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against San Fran. on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell to the Dons 92-88. Pacific has not had much luck with San Fran. recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Despite their defeat, Pacific saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Lesown Hallums Jr., who scored 25 points, was perhaps the best of all. Those 25 points set a new season-high mark for him. Moe Odum was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 19 points and ten assists.

Meanwhile, Portland's recent rough patch got a bit rougher two weeks ago after their fourth straight loss. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 55-54 to the Owls. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Portland has scored all season.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Juan Sebastian Gorosito, who scored 16 points along with six assists and six rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

The Tigers have been struggling recently, as they've lost seven of their last nine matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-10 record this season. As for the Pilots, their loss dropped their record down to 6-9.

Pacific didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Portland when the teams last played back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 81-77 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Pacific since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Pacific has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Portland.