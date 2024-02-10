Who's Playing

Saint Mary's Gaels @ Portland Pilots

Current Records: Saint Mary's 19-6, Portland 9-16

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon

What to Know

Portland is 0-10 against the Gaels since February of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a West Coast battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Chiles Center.

We saw a pretty high 160.5-over/under line set for Portland's previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They took a serious blow against the Bulldogs on Wednesday, falling 96-64. Portland has struggled against the Bulldogs recently, as their match on Wednesday was their 11th consecutive lost matchup.

Portland struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They are 2-4 when they can't control their own glass like that.

Meanwhile, Saint Mary's came tearing into Tuesday's contest with ten straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 17.9 points) and they left with even more momentum. They took their contest on the road with ease, bagging a 84-43 victory over the Tigers. Saint Mary's has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won nine matches by 20 points or more this season.

Saint Mary's got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Alex Ducas out in front who scored 18 points along with five rebounds. Ducas didn't help Saint Mary's cause all that much against the Bulldogs on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest. Another player making a difference was Luke Barrett, who scored 12 points along with six rebounds.

The Pilots have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 11 of their last 14 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-16 record this season. As for the Gaels, they pushed their record up to 19-6 with that victory, which was their seventh straight on the road.

Portland was dealt a punishing 95-52 defeat at the hands of the Gaels in their previous meeting back in January. The matchup was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Portland was down 56-23.

Series History

Saint Mary's has won all of the games they've played against Portland in the last 7 years.