Halftime Report

Saint Mary's has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have jumped out to a quick 28-19 lead against Portland.

If Saint Mary's keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 13-3 in no time. On the other hand, Portland will have to make due with a 5-12 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Saint Mary's Gaels @ Portland Pilots

Current Records: Saint Mary's 12-3, Portland 5-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Saint Mary's has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Portland Pilots will face off in a West Coast battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chiles Center. One look at the odds and it's safe to say the Gaels are not losing any sleep ahead of Saturday's matchup.

Saint Mary's is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 141.5, but even that wound up being too high. They claimed a resounding 71-41 win over Pepperdine. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest victory the Gaels have posted since November 28, 2024.

Saint Mary's win on Thursday was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Mitchell Saxen, who scored eight points in addition to 11 rebounds and two blocks. Another player making a difference was Luke Barrett, who went 6 for 11 en route to 16 points plus eight rebounds and two steals.

Saint Mary's smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds (they're ranked fifth in offensive rebounds per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Pepperdine only pulled down nine.

Meanwhile, Portland's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight defeat. The New Year welcomed them with an 81-50 whooping from Gonzaga. The game marked the Pilots' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Saint Mary's win bumped their record up to 12-3. As for Portland, their loss dropped their record down to 5-11.

Everything went Saint Mary's way against Portland when the teams last played back in February of 2024, as Saint Mary's made off with a 76-51 victory. Will Saint Mary's repeat their success, or does Portland have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Saint Mary's is a big 18-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Gaels slightly, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 19.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Saint Mary's has won all of the games they've played against Portland in the last 8 years.