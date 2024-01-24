Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for San Diego after losing five in a row. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but San Diego leads 40-38 over Portland. San Diego took a big hit to their ego on Saturday, so a victory here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

San Diego came into the contest with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

San Diego Toreros @ Portland Pilots

Current Records: San Diego 10-10, Portland 7-12

What to Know

After three games on the road, Portland is heading back home. The Portland Pilots and the San Diego Toreros will face off in a West Coast battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Chiles Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Portland pushed their score all the way to 86 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They took a hard 101-86 fall against the Broncos. Portland has not had much luck with Santa Clara recently, as the team's come up short the last ten times they've met.

Tyler Robertson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 34 points along with three steals. That's the first time this season that he scored 30 or more points. Another player making a difference was Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams, who scored 17 points along with six rebounds.

Even though they lost, Portland were working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Santa Clara only racked up 28 assists.

Meanwhile, San Diego's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 105-63 bruising that the Bulldogs dished out on Saturday. San Diego was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 54-27.

The Pilots have been struggling recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-12 record this season. As for the Toreros, their defeat was their fourth straight at home, which bumped their record down to 10-10.

Looking ahead, Portland is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played San Diego.

Portland strolled past San Diego when the teams last played back in March of 2023 by a score of 92-74. Does Portland have another victory up their sleeve, or will San Diego turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Portland is a 3.5-point favorite against San Diego, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pilots as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 159 points.

Series History

Portland and San Diego both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.