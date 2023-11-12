Who's Playing

UC Riverside Highlanders @ Portland Pilots

Current Records: UC Riverside 1-1, Portland 2-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon

Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

What to Know

The UC Riverside Highlanders will head out on the road to face off against the Portland Pilots at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Earle A. Chiles Center. UC Riverside might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up seven turnovers on Friday.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 17.7% worse than the opposition, a fact UC Riverside found out the hard way. They were dealt a punishing 82-53 defeat at the hands of the Utes. UC Riverside was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 48-13.

Despite the defeat, UC Riverside had strong showings from Ben Griscti, who earned 10 points along with 7 rebounds, and Isaiah Moses, who earned 12 points.

Meanwhile, the Pilots didn't have too much trouble with the Pioneers at home on Wednesday as they won 89-72. The win made it back-to-back wins for Portland.

Portland got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Tyler Harris out in front who earned 20 points along with 9 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Noah Jordan, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 12 rebounds.

The Utes' win bumped their season record to 2-0 while the Highlanders' loss dropped theirs to 1-1.

UC Riverside is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 17-13-1 record against the spread.

UC Riverside was able to grind out a solid victory over Portland in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, winning 76-65. The rematch might be a little tougher for UC Riverside since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Portland is a big 9-point favorite against UC Riverside, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 148 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Portland and UC Riverside both have 1 win in their last 2 games.