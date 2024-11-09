Who's Playing

UCSB Gauchos @ Portland Pilots

Current Records: UCSB 1-0, Portland 1-0

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Portland Pilots will face off against the UCSB Gauchos at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chiles Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Portland is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Wednesday. They came out on top against Lewis & Clark by a score of 83-70.

Meanwhile, UCSB posted their biggest win since December 9, 2023 on Monday. They steamrolled past San Fran State 96-47. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 40-20.